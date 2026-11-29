Australia captain Mitchell Marsh looks emotional after scoring a century during the fourth T20I against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on November 29, 2026. - AFP

SYDNEY: England edged Australia by seven runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday, despite a magnificent century from Australian captain Mitchell Marsh.

Batting first, England posted 181-7 in their allotted 20 overs after recovering from a precarious 76-5, courtesy of a brilliant late-order partnership led by Sam Curran, who struck an unbeaten 50 off just 28 deliveries.

Curran anchored England's recovery with an aggressive knock featuring two fours and four sixes, while Jamie Overton provided valuable support with an unbeaten 20 off nine balls, including three sixes. Their contributions helped England surpass the 180-run mark.

Earlier, England struggled to build momentum as Phil Salt (7), Aneurin Donald (7), captain Harry Brook (9) and Tom Banton (3) were dismissed cheaply.

Jordan Cox scored 23 off 19 deliveries, while James Coles contributed 33 off 29 balls to stabilise the innings. Liam Dawson also chipped in with a useful 23 off 14 deliveries before Curran's late assault gave England a competitive total.

Spencer Johnson and Riley Meredith claimed two wickets each for Australia, while Adam Zampa, Jack Edwards and Nikhil Chaudhary picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Australia managed 174-7 in their 20 overs, falling seven runs short of the 182-run target despite a sensational century from Marsh.

The Australian skipper led the chase with a blistering 119 off just 57 deliveries, smashing nine fours and nine sixes. However, his outstanding effort proved insufficient as England held their nerve in the closing stages to seal a narrow victory.

Sam Harper was Australia's second-highest scorer with 18 off 16 balls, while Nikhil Chaudhary and Tim David contributed 12 runs apiece.

Lachlan Shaw managed six off 14 deliveries, while Jack Edwards remained unbeaten on four off six balls. Adam Zampa was also unbeaten on one, whereas Jake Fraser-McGurk and Joel Davies were dismissed for ducks.

Henry Crocombe spearheaded England’s bowling attack with figures of 3/28 in three overs, while Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid and Jamie Overton claimed one wicket apiece.