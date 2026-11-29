An undated picture of Washington Wizard head coach Brian Keefe. — Reuters

The Washington Wizards have sacked head coach Brian Keefe following a series of heavy defeats, saying it was time for the team to move forward with a new voice.

The decision was announced on Saturday night, hours after the Wizards suffered a 116-91 defeat against the Orlando Magic. Washington trailed by 30 points at half-time in the game.

The team had also been 31 points behind at the break during their defeat to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. As a result, the Wizards became the first team in NBA history to trail by at least 30 points at half-time in consecutive games.

Assistant coach Adam Caporn will take charge as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but it's time for the team to move forward with a new voice," Wizards president Michael Winger said.

"Brian has been an integral part of our organisation, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington.

"We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff."

Keefe took charge in January 2024 after replacing Wes Unseld Jr. He leaves Washington with a record of 50 wins and 173 defeats, the worst record in the NBA during that period. His 22.4 per cent win rate is also the lowest among coaches with at least 200 games.

The Wizards had hoped to improve this season after adding experienced players, including Trae Young and Anthony Davis, alongside number one draft pick AJ Dybantsa.

However, after winning four of their opening seven games, they have lost 10 of their last 13.