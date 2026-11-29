An undated picture of late wrestler Bronson Reed. — X/ @BRONSONISHERE

WWE paid an emotional tribute to late wrestler Bronson Reed during Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, following the company's announcement a day earlier that he had died aged 38 due to "medical complications".

Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, was remembered at Daikin Park in Houston, where WWE held its premium live event.

The company organised a 10-bell salute as fans chanted "Thank you, Bron!" A special "BR" logo was also displayed in his honour.

Broadcaster Michael Cole paid tribute to Reed, highlighting his love for professional wrestling and his family.

"His love for this industry and the fans was only superseded by the love for his pregnant wife Paige," Cole said.

Wrestlers also wore "BR" armbands during the Women's WarGames match to remember their colleague.

Meanwhile, Wrestling Observer reported that Reed had suffered broken ribs and a kidney laceration during his match with Oba Femi at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Femi had thrown Reed from the stage through two tables.

According to the report, Reed was also dealing with a serious blood clot and a kidney haematoma, for which he had been receiving treatment before his death.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque also spoke about Reed before the event, describing him as a much-loved figure backstage.

"Jermaine’s one of those few people that really touched everybody," Levesque said.

"As big as he was and as larger than life as he was, there’s nothing about him that was standoffish. He spoke to everybody the same. He treated everybody the same. He’s universally loved in the locker room."

Logan Paul also expressed his sadness on social media, remembering Reed as a supportive friend who welcomed him into professional wrestling.

"Absolutely heartbreaking," he wrote on X, adding that Reed was "one of the best of us".

Paul also offered his condolences to Reed's wife Paige, daughter Deja, family and friends, saying he would be deeply missed.

Reed's close friend Jonah, also known as J Rock, shared an emotional tribute, recalling their friendship since their teenage years in Adelaide, Australia, and describing him as his "wrestling big brother" while saying his loss had left him heartbroken.

Austin Theory also paid tribute to Reed, sharing a heartfelt message on social media: "I love you so much."

Dominik Mysterio also paid tribute to Bronson Reed, remembering his late WWE colleague on social media.

The tributes throughout Survivor Series: WarGames reflected the impact Reed had on his colleagues and the wrestling community.