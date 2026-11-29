Sri Lanka A captain Pavan Rathnayake (left) flips the coin as Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad looks on during the toss ahead of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2026. — ACC

DOHA: Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka A in the grand finale of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 here on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Shahzaib Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Farhan Yousuf, Abdul Samad (c), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza.

Sri Lanka A: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (wk), Pavan Rathnayake (c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh.

Head-to-head

Historically, Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A have faced each other 29 times in List A cricket, with the Men in Green holding a commanding lead of 18 victories. Sri Lanka A have won eight matches, while three encounters ended without a result.

Their most recent meeting in the 50-over format took place in 2024, when Pakistan A secured a convincing 108-run victory. Batting first, Pakistan A posted 306 runs, setting Sri Lanka A a target of 307, before bowling them out for 198.

Matches played: 29

Pakistan Shaheens won: 18

Sri Lanka A won: 8

No Result: 3

Form Guide

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka head into the final on the back of four consecutive victories and will be eager to maintain their winning momentum.

The defending champions, Pakistan Shaheens, will be brimming with confidence after defeating Bangladesh in the second semi-final as they aim to clinch the title for the second time.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka A will look to carry forward their impressive form after chasing down India's 318-run target in just 41.3 overs. However, the Lankan Lions will be wary of their underwhelming record against Pakistan in List A cricket and will aim to overcome the odds to lift the trophy.

Pakistan Shaheens: W, W, W, W, C (most recent first)

Sri Lanka A: W, W, W, W, L