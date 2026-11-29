An undated picture of Paris Saint-Germain Ousmane Dembele. — X/ @dembouz

PARIS: Ousmane Dembele was on target as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient 2-0 on Saturday to make it nine straight Ligue 1 wins and extend their lead at the top of the table, while Senegal striker Abdallah Sima scored all five goals for Lens in their 5-2 victory at Angers.

PSG's quest to win a third straight Champions League title has been hit by serious injuries to star attacking duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, but it appears that they still have more than enough to see off their rivals in France.

Senny Mayulu, who recently won his first cap for France, opened the scoring against Lorient with an expert finish just after the half-hour mark at the Parc des Princes.

That was his fourth goal in the last five Ligue 1 outings, and PSG scored again midway through the second half as Mika Godts did the spadework before setting up Dembélé to curl in from the edge of the area.

That was Dembélé's sixth of the season in all competitions. Lorient then hit the woodwork twice but PSG saw out the victory and have now won nine in a row in Ligue 1 after failing to win any of their opening three outings this season.

As a result, they are six points clear at the top of the table from local rivals Paris FC, who lost 1-0 away at Brest on Friday.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said his side deserved their victory but added that he was "very angry" with the way they ended the game.

"There were a lot of individual errors in the last 10 minutes, a lot of the players were distracted and we need to rectify that," he insisted.

Earlier, Sima came up with a remarkable nap hand as Lens came from behind to win big at Angers, with four of his five goals coming in the second half.

Amine El Ouazzani twice had struggling Angers in front, but Sima became the first player in France's top flight to score five goals in one game since 2014 as Lens claimed a welcome victory.

The former Rangers player had only scored twice all season before this game, with Lens on the rebound from a midweek Champions League loss to RB Leipzig.

It was their first win since the appointment of Didier Digard, who is their third coach already in this campaign.

Digard said Sima was "unstoppable" and was given "magnificent" service. "It was his day", added the new coach.

Wahi hat-trick

Lille missed the chance to climb up to second as they lost 2-1 at Le Mans, despite a goal from their Japanese star Ayase Ueda.

Louis Mafouta gave Le Mans the lead in first-half stoppage time only for Ueda to equalise for Lille, who beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League in midweek.

However, substitute Antoine Rabillard grabbed a late winner for Le Mans, as they followed up a 3-2 win in Marseille last weekend.

Elsewhere, Ivorian striker Elye Wahi scored a second hat-trick in four games for Nice as they beat Troyes 4-1 to go provisionally sixth.

Strasbourg climbed out of the bottom three with a 3-1 win at Le Havre, who are bottom and still without a victory this season.

Lyon could go joint-second with a win against Monaco on Sunday, when Marseille go to Auxerre and Toulouse play Rennes.

Rennes will be playing their first match since parting company with coach Franck Haise on Friday.