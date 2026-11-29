Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning pole position with second placed Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on November 28, 2026. — Reuters

DOHA: George Russell secured pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix after beating Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli in Saturday's qualifying session, ending the Italian's impressive run in practice.

Antonelli had topped all three practice sessions but could not maintain his advantage, finishing 0.128 seconds behind Russell, who clocked a fastest lap of one minute 21.695 seconds.

The result gave Mercedes a front-row lockout, with McLaren's Lando Norris qualifying third, 0.480 seconds behind Russell, while team-mate Oscar Piastri took fourth.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar finished fifth ahead of Max Verstappen, who has won the last three Qatar Grands Prix. Charles Leclerc qualified seventh for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton managed only ninth behind Arvid Lindblad.

Russell praised Mercedes' pace throughout the weekend but said he found his best performance in qualifying after trailing Antonelli in all three practice sessions.

"The car's been absolutely brilliant this weekend. From the first lap in practice we were really quick," Russell said.

"But all sessions I was just behind Kimi - FP1, FP2, FP3. But come Q1 (the first phase of qualifying) I had a really good feeling with the car and it's great to be back on pole. It's been a while."

The pole was Russell's sixth of the season and his first since Azerbaijan in September. It was also Mercedes' first qualifying one-two since the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

Meanwhile, Antonelli was unhappy with the team's decision to send him out first for his final flying lap.