New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra plays a shot on the third day of the second Test against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 29, 2026. — AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand tightened their grip on the second Test against India at Hagley Oval on Sunday, extending their lead to 243 runs and putting the visitors under pressure to avoid a series defeat and stay in the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

The hosts reached 133-3 in their second innings at stumps, with opener Devon Conway scoring a crucial 51 to give his side a solid platform.

Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46, while Daryl Mitchell was batting on five as New Zealand ended another warm and sunny day at Hagley Oval in a commanding position.

No team has successfully chased down a target of more than 285 runs at the venue. However, the West Indies managed to score 457-6 on a docile surface last year to secure a draw.

New Zealand are now well placed to bat India out of the contest, although the hosts will also be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast, with rain expected on the fifth day, potentially disrupting their push for victory.

The match follows a drawn opening Test in Wellington, leaving the second encounter crucial to the series outcome.

Earlier, India were kept in the contest by a determined batting performance from Dhruv Jurel, who scored a fighting 88 to help the visitors reach 246 in response to New Zealand's first-innings total of 356.

Resuming day three at 116-6, India relied heavily on Jurel, who produced a resilient 170-ball knock to frustrate the hosts and build valuable partnerships with the lower order.

The wicketkeeper-batter shared a 46-run stand with Akash Deep for the eighth wicket before New Zealand pacer Nathan Smith dismissed the latter for 29, having him caught behind in the morning session.

Jurel then combined with Test debutant Gurnoor Brar in a 64-run partnership to further frustrate New Zealand. Brar contributed 10 off 46 deliveries before Kyle Jamieson bowled him after he failed to offer a shot following the introduction of the second new ball.

Jurel, meanwhile, registered his fourth half-century in his last five Test innings before Jamieson finally ended his resistance, drawing an outside edge that was safely collected by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Jamieson was New Zealand's leading bowler in the first innings, claiming four wickets for 69 runs.

India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also made an impact after going wicketless in the first innings, dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for eight and Henry Nicholls for 22 to put the hosts under pressure.

Washington Sundar then removed Conway, who was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal following a stunning one-handed diving effort at backward point, reducing New Zealand to 93-3.

However, Ravindra and Mitchell ensured there were no further setbacks, putting together an unbeaten 40-run partnership to consolidate their side's advantage.

India also suffered a setback with the loss of pacer Akash Deep, who had claimed five wickets for 99 runs in the first innings but was ruled out of the remainder of the match after sustaining a head injury.

Deep was struck by a short-ball barrage from Jamieson, with one delivery hitting his glove before deflecting into the grille of his helmet, while another struck the helmet itself in the same over. Although he passed an on-field concussion assessment, he was subsequently withdrawn from the match and replaced by fellow fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.

India must win the Christchurch Test to maintain their hopes of reaching the WTC final, while a defeat would leave them facing elimination from the race.

For New Zealand, a loss would represent a significant setback in their bid to remain in contention alongside leading sides South Africa and Australia.