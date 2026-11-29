An undated picture of Puerto Rican boxing legend and former world champion Alfredo “El Salsero” Escalera. — X

Puerto Rican boxing legend and former world champion Alfredo “El Salsero” Escalera has died aged 74, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) has announced on Saturday.

The WBO paid tribute to Escalera, remembering his contribution to boxing and the legacy he leaves behind.

In a statement, the organisation expressed its sadness over the former champion's passing and praised his courage and talent.

"The World Boxing Organization (WBO) mourns the passing of former world champion and Puerto Rican boxing legend Alfredo ‘El Salsero’ Escalera. His courage, talent, and legacy will forever remain part of boxing history," the statement read.

The WBO also extended its condolences to his family, friends and the wider boxing community.

"The WBO extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire boxing community. Rest in peace, Champion," the organisation added.

Escalera, who was born in 1952, was a respected figure in Puerto Rican boxing and earned recognition as a former world champion during his career.

Known by his nickname "El Salsero", he remained an important name in the sport, with his achievements leaving a lasting mark on boxing.

His death has prompted a tribute from the WBO, which honoured his contribution to the sport and remembered him as a champion.

The boxing organisation's message also highlighted the respect he earned throughout his career and the impact he had on the boxing community.

Escalera's legacy will continue to be remembered by boxing fans and those who followed his career.