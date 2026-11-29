Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Alavés in LaLiga on Saturday as Jude Bellingham was sent off for diving while his side were chasing an equaliser.

Alaves took the lead through Toni Martínez in the first half at the Santiago Bernabéu before Angel Perez doubled their advantage after the break. Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Madrid, setting up a tense finish.

However, Madrid's hopes of finding an equaliser suffered a major blow when Bellingham received a second yellow card for simulation after going down inside the penalty area.

Referee Cesar Soto Grado initially awarded a penalty but changed his decision after reviewing the incident on the pitchside VAR monitor. The decision also resulted in Bellingham's dismissal.

It was the England international's third red card in LaLiga. He had previously been sent off against Valencia in the 2023-24 season and Osasuna in 2024-25.

Madrid manager Jose Mourinho defended Bellingham after the match, saying he had to trust his player's account of the incident.

"Jude says it's a penalty. He said that after the game. And when a player says it's a penalty, I have to think it's a penalty. I have to believe the player. On the iPad, I thought it could be an exaggerated penalty. But I also have the certainty of what Jude said to me," Mourinho said.

The Portuguese coach also criticised the referee, referring to previous red cards given to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Despite the defeat, Bellingham has been in good form, scoring four goals in Madrid's previous five matches.

The result leaves Real Madrid three points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who face Deportivo A Coruna on Sunday.