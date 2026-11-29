Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected after the match on November 28, 2026. — Reuters

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Manchester United on Saturday that their history and reputation will not be enough to save them from relegation, insisting they must improve their performances to turn their season around.

United's relegation worries increased on Saturday after they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Brentford at Old Trafford.

The result left Pochettino's side 19th in the Premier League table, with the possibility of dropping to the bottom if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday.

United started well but struggled to respond after Callum Wilson gave the visitors the lead in the first half.

Wilson scored again before the break, while Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade added two more goals after the interval.

Pochettino stressed that United must improve their performances and work harder rather than rely on the club's history and reputation to win matches.

"That is our circumstance and our reality. Okay, we are Manchester United, but you cannot win only with the badge and with the history," Pochettino said.

"We need to match the opponent in all the areas and then be much better than maybe the opponent to win the game."

Both of Pochettino's league matches in charge have ended in 4-0 defeats. The 54-year-old admitted that the pressure of fighting against relegation could be affecting his players.

"Yes, it can be," he said.

"It can be possible that they feel, of course, like everyone feels the pressure, the stress. Who takes the responsibility? That is the most difficult thing.

“We are here to take the responsibility and to work really hard, full energy to try to lift, you know, first the players and all the organization to keep working. Still we have time."