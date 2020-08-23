Azhar Ali becomes 5th Pakistani to score 6,000 Test runs

Azhar Ali

Test captain Azhar Ali on Sunday completed his 6,000 career Test runs, becoming just the fifth Pakistani to reach the milestone.

The 35-year-old reached the milestone by hitting a four off Jofra Archer towards backward point during the third day’s play of third Test against England at Southampton.

The other players to have scored 6,000 runs in Test cricket for Pakistan include Javed Miandad, Inzamam ul Haq, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan.

Azhar made his Test debut in 2010 and is now playing his 81st Test for the country.

His unbeaten 302 vs West Indies at Dubai International Stadium in 2016 is one of only four triple centuries scored by a Pakistani batsman in Test cricket.

Of Azhar's 6,000 runs, 2,537 were scored in United Arab Emirates - once Pakistan home ground; 1,110 came in Dubai, 1,086 in Abu Dhabi and 341 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Of all his opponents, Sri Lanka seems his favourite as he has scored 1,310 runs against them at all venues in 16 Tests.

Australia is the only other team against whom Azhar has a four-figures (1,000 exactly) career aggregate.

