An undated photo of UFC lightweight fighter Arman Tsarukyan. — Screengrab/YouTube

Arman Tsarukyan has said that if Justin Gaethje would prefer a fight with Alexander Volkanovski, he should vacate the belt because the Armenian is convinced he has earned the next shot at the lightweight title.

UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski has pitched the idea of a double-retirement lightweight title fight against Gaethje and now fans are getting excited about a champion vs champion fight but Arman is not impressed by the idea.

“No, this is only bullshit,” Tsarukyan told mmafighting.com about the possibility of Gaethje fighting Volkanovski next in a potential double retirement fight.

“I’m fighting for the UFC belt next for the 155 [pound] division. I don’t know, maybe they want to do some different division or whatever, but in lightweight division, next for the title, it’s me.

“And if Gaethje wants to fight Volkanovski, he’s got to leave the belt and do a random fight without the title, because I’m contender No. 1 and the UFC told me that I’m fighting for the belt. I don’t think they’re gonna do something else.”

Volkanovski successfully defended his title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 in October, and is also aiming to retire after a fight against Gaethje for the lightweight title next.

On paper, Tsarukyan is the No. 2 contender behind former champion Ilia Topuria, but he has a strong case for a title shot after a six-fight winning streak, including victories over Charles Oliveira, Dan Hooker and Mauricio Ruffy in his most recent three bouts.

For now, Tsarukyan remains confident he’s in the driver’s seat and is willing to fight anyone, as long as it’s for the title.

“To be honest, I don’t care who is gonna be against me,” Tsarukyan said. “If it’s just for the belt, it doesn’t matter: Volk, Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria, Gaethje, I’m gonna go there and get my belt. It’s no doubt.”