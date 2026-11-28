Brentford's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 28, 2026. — Reuters

Brentford’s Callum Wilson scored twice as Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino endured a disappointing home debut in a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday, with defensive errors costing the hosts.

There had been a renewed sense of optimism around the club following Wednesday's spirited 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting, with Argentine Pochettino welcomed by an upbeat crowd.

Instead, United’s familiar defensive failings resurfaced, leaving them 19th in the table with one win from 12 games, their worst start in 40 years. Red Devils could drop to bottom by Sunday if bottom club Crystal Palace beat Hull City.

Brentford jumped to fifth position with their first win at Old Trafford since 1937.

Wilson scored in the 19th minute to put the visitors ahead, after Dango Ouattara set him up; he spun between two defenders before rifling a shot beyond goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Brentford doubled their lead after 13 minutes on the counter-attack, when Ouattara squared for Wilson to slot home.

Kristoffer Ajer made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute from a corner, prompting furious United fans to head for the exits before Kevin Schade added to the misery with an injury-time goal.

"We should be very, very proud," Brentford boss Keith Andrews said.

"The key was to block out all the exterior noise and focus on us. There was a lot of noise around this game for obvious reasons with Mauricio's first home game. I wanted to feel like us and play with courage and personality."

Meanwhile, in another Premier League match, Leeds United defeated Coventry City 3-0 to climb to sixth in the table, while Coventry are 15th. Ipswich Town host Aston Villa in Saturday's late game.