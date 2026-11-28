Australia's Nathan Lyon bowls a delivery during the third day of their first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on October 11, 2026. — AFP

Australian selectors said they "hope it's not the end" for Nathan Lyon after he was axed Saturday for their four-Test series against New Zealand, leaving the veteran spinner's career in limbo.

Corey Rocchiccioli, who is 10 years younger than the 39-year-old, was preferred instead, one of two debutants in a 13-man squad for the first Test starting at Perth on December 9.

A 14th player will be added following the next round of the domestic Sheffield Shield for a Test that will be the first since the "Sandpapergate" ball-tampering scandal blew up again this month.

With out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne dropped, Queensland batsman Jack Clayton, 27, got the nod to replace him and will likely come in a three, allowing Steve Smith to remain at four.

Clayton has been a form player in the Sheffield Shield and won the race ahead Sam Konstas and Jake Weatherald.

It is the first time Lyon has been left out of an Australian Test squad when fit to play since his debut series in Sri Lanka in 2011.

The sixth leading wicket-taker of all time with 577 from his 145 Tests, Lyon has made no secret of his plans to keep going with tours of India and England in the next nine months.

But he has struggled with form and fitness and chairman of selectors George Bailey said it was difficult phone call telling him was out.

He urged Lyon not to rush any retirement call with a five-Test series in India on spin-friendly tracks in January-February.

"Unfortunately, he just hasn't quite had the impact over the last few games that we would have liked," Bailey told reporters.

"We hope it's not the end for him. We see a path. I think he can have enormous value when you project forward to India on a tour like that with his experience.

"We wanted him to take some time and not rush into any decision off the back of this."

Rocchiccioli, who has played multiple times for Australia A, leapfrogged Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson in the pecking order as his replacement.

"Corey has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for the past few seasons and has traits that are well suited to Australian conditions," added Bailey.

Whether he plays remains to be seen with a chance that Australia could go with four seamers on a traditionally bouncy Perth wicket, with Scott Boland alongside Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Clayton's debut is all but locked in after allrounders Cooper Connolly and Beau Webster, who featured in the recent South Africa series, were also left out.

"Jack is a well organised player who has performed consistently for an extended period. His game is well suited to complement the rest of the batting order," said Bailey.

Matt Renshaw and Travis Head look set to remain as openers, with Cameron Green at five, Josh Inglis keeping his place at six and Alex Carey filling out the middle order.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc.