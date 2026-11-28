Australia's Cameron Bancroft plays a shot during the second day of their second Ashes Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 15, 2019. — AFP

Australian chief selector George Bailey denied Saturday Cameron Bancroft's role in the "Sandpapergate" scandal had jeopardised a Test recall, with the opener repeatedly overlooked in recent years.

Bancroft, along with Steve Smith and David Warner, were held responsible by Cricket Australia for the ball-tampering incident during the third Test at Cape Town in 2018.

He was banned for nine months.

The 34-year-old returned for the 2019 Ashes series but was dropped after a lean spell and has not played a Test since despite being among the Sheffield Shield's top run scorers over the past six years.

Bailey insisted the drama had no bearing on his selection even as Australia has rotated through a series of openers since Warner retired.

"I've articulated that to Cam on a number of occasions across the years, as I think that thought has entered his mind," Bailey told Australian media.

"That has never been a discussion from our end."

The ball-tampering issue blew up again this month when Usman Khawaja claimed in his autobiography that the whole team knew about the plot to alter the ball with sandpaper.

Bancroft backed Khawaja's version of events in a long statement, in which he also wondered whether "unresolved tension" had effectively ended his Test career.

He had said in a 2021 interview that it was "self-explanatory" that the bowlers knew what was going on, which prompted Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon to issue a joint statement denying any involvement.

"After my 'self-explanatory' public statement in 2021, I felt increasingly uncomfortable around some of the people involved," Bancroft said in his statement this month.

"I wondered whether my presence in an Australian dressing room might bring back questions that others wanted to leave behind.

"I wondered whether the easiest option was simply not to select me which I believe to be quite unfair in my opinion."

Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening its investigation and thrown its support behind Cummins, who is captain for four Tests against New Zealand starting on December 9 in Perth.

Bailey said he was not sure what impact the renewed "Sandpapergate" furore would have on Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood during the series.

"The discussions that I've had with individual players and staff is that we are just excited to get to Perth and get ready for some cricket," he said.