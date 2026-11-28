Sialkot Blues' Muhammad Hurraira poses for a picture after the third day of their first-round QeAT Gold match against Karachi Blues at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 5, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: A collective bowling effort on the penultimate day helped Sialkot Blues leave home side Islamabad reeling in their fifth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27 match here at the National Cricket Ground on Saturday.

At the stumps on Day 3, the home side were reeling at 42/4 in their second innings, with middle-order batters Sudais Ulfat and Sarmad Bhatti unbeaten on 12 and zero, respectively.

The pulsating day of the fixture got underway with Sialkot Blues resuming their first innings from 238/1 through overnight centurions Muhammad Hurraira and Mohammad Tayyab Arif in response to Islamabad's 304 all out.

Although both centurions fell without making significant additions to their respective overnight individual scores, a half-century from Hamza Nazar helped Sialkot Blues add 250 to their total and ultimately finish at 488 all out in 115.4 overs.

Tayyab Arif remained the top-scorer for Sialkot Blues in the first innings with a monumental 142 off 234 deliveries, closely followed by Hurraira, who made 128, while No.6 Hamza contributed with a brisk 83-ball 73.

Mohammad Qaiser was the pick of the bowlers for Islamabad as he took four wickets for 113 runs in his 20 overs, followed by Mohammad Wasim Jr and Musa Khan with two each, while Asfandyar and captain Azan Tariq made one scalp apiece.

With an 184-run deficit to counter, Islamabad made a shaky start to their second innings as Shoaib Akhtar Jnr, Hasan Ali, Amad Butt and Hamza all struck one to reduce them to 42/4 in 16 overs before the end of the third day's play.

Opener Azeem Bari remained the top-scorer for Islamabad in the second innings with a cautious 17 off 38 deliveries, while Sudais, unbeaten on 12, has thus far been the only other to breach double figures.

The middle-order batter will resume Islamabad's second innings on the final day as they trail Sialkot Blues by a further 142 runs with six wickets in hand.

In another fifth-round QeAT Gold match, centuries from Sameer Minhas and Imran Rafiq on the penultimate day scripted Multan's comeback against Peshawar Blues at the Diamond Cricket Ground here.

With a 382-run deficit to counter, Multan resumed their second innings from 17/0 through openers Waqar Hussain (15) and Minhas, who, however, could stretch their overnight partnership to 46 runs before the former fell victim to Niaz Khan.

Following Waqar's dismissal, Imran joined young opener Minhas in the middle, and the duo stabilised Multan's second innings by raising a defiant 139-run partnership for the second wicket.

Mohammad Amir Khan broke the threatening partnership by dismissing Minhas, who walked back after scoring a brisk 115 off 139 deliveries with the help of 15 fours and a six.

Imran was then involved in another important partnership for Multan when he raised 121 runs for the third wicket with Yousuf Babar, who contributed with a 112-ball 56 until falling victim to Niaz.

Skipper Sharoon Siraj and mainstay Imran could then add 35 runs to Multan's second innings total with an unbeaten partnership before the stumps were drawn at the Diamond Cricket Ground here.

Imran, unbeaten on 130, will resume Multan's second innings on the final day alongside captain Siraj, not out on seven, as their side trail Peshawar Blues by a further 46 runs.

Niaz has been the standout bowler for Peshawar Blues in the second innings, having taken two wickets, while Amir has claimed one.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Lahore Whites were risking an innings defeat at the hands of defending champions Karachi Blues in the fifth-round QeAT Gold match despite an unbeaten century from wicketkeeper batter Zain Bin Farooq.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Blues resumed their first innings from 495/7 in response to Lahore Whites' 123 all out, and thanks to Mohammad Raza's unbeaten half-century added a handy 69 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 564/7 in 104 overs.

Raza and Umar, who were unbeaten on 25 and 22, respectively, at the end of the second day's play, frustrated the Lahore Whites' bowlers on Saturday by stretching their overnight eighth-wicket partnership to 92 runs, during which the former also brought up his half-century.

No.8 Raza returned after scoring an unbeaten 71 off just 39 deliveries, smashing six sixes and as many fours, while Umar made 41 not out from 30 balls with the help of six boundaries, including two sixes.

Ubaid Shah was the standout bowler for Lahore Whites as he picked up three wickets for 130 runs in his 24 overs, followed by Aamir Jamal with two, while Mohammad Rameez Jnr and Salman Mirza could claim one apiece.

Trailing by 441 runs, Lahore Whites had reached 326/8 in 67 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten 108-run partnership between centurion Zain and No.10 Ubaid, which recovered them from 218/8.

Zain remained their top-scorer with 103 off just 85 deliveries with the help of 12 fours and five sixes, and will resume Lahore Whites' second innings on the final day alongside Ubaid, not out on 45, as the side require a further 115 runs to avoid the innings defeat.

Raza has been the standout bowler for Karachi Blues, having picked up four wickets for just 67 runs in his 13 overs, while Abrar Ahmed and Umar have claimed two each.