Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: File

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is reportedly not pleased with the recent coaching appointments at the High Performance Centre (HPC) as they were inducted without his consultation, Cricket Pakistan reported.

The HPC, with the recommendations of its panel comprising of Saqlain Mushtaq and Grant Bradburn, had appointed the head coaches of each province.

Basit Ali [Sindh], Abdul Rehman [Southern Punjab], Faisal Iqbal [Balochistan], Abdul Razzaq [KP], Shahid Anwar [Central Punjab] and Wasim Khan [Northern] are given provincial responsibility and will keep Misbah in the loop regarding recommendations of new players in the national and provincial side.

According to sources, Misbah is of the opinion that key decisions should be taken once they are discussed with the involved parties.

While the head coach was previously part of many other decisions, he was not consulted this time around as the HPC made the appointments via interviews and shortlisting.

Another reservation that the head coach has is that former head coach of Central Punjab Ijaz Ahmed Jr, whose team also won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy last year, was sidelined in the selection process.









Misbah-ul-Haq not pleased with new coach appointments at HPC: report