Pakistan players celebrate during their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against USA at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on November 21, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation

IPOH: Geunwoo Park scored a brace to help Korea secure a dominant 3-0 victory over Pakistan in the bronze-medal match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026 here at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium on Saturday.

The outcome of the classification match meant Pakistan, who fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the final following a 5-5 draw against runners-up and hosts Malaysia, finished fourth in the six-team tournament, which Australia won to clinch their 11th title overall.

Contrary to the outcome, the fixture got off to a quiet start as the opening two quarters remained goalless and Geunwoo eventually opened the scoring for Korea in the 35th minute by successfully converting a penalty corner.

Jinkyeong Kim struck nine minutes later as he, too, converted a penalty corner, helping Korea head into the final quarter with a two-goal advantage.

Korea extended their dominance over Pakistan in the first minute of the final quarter as Geunwoo scored again by converting another penalty corner.

The Green Shirts had the opportunity to pull one back in the 52nd minute as they were also awarded a penalty corner, but could not breach Korea's defence and ultimately had to settle for a gruelling 3-0 defeat.

For the unversed, Pakistan had made a flamboyant start to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026 as they beat Canada and the United States of America (USA) in their first two fixtures before suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of eventual champions Australia in their subsequent league-stage match.

The Green Shirts returned to winning ways in their penultimate league-stage fixture against Korea, which they won 3-2, before settling for a 5-5 draw against hosts Malaysia, which deprived them of qualifying for the final.