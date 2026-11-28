An undated photo of Italy national team coach Roberto Mancini. — Reuters

The declining number of Italian players in Serie A has forced Roberto Mancini to include young players with little top-flight experience in the Italy national team camp, the head coach said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

Mancini included several young players in his squad for this month’s Nations League games, including youth team players Riccardo Cassano and Simone Lontani.

Italy, four-times world champions, failed to qualify for the last three World Cups.

Mancini’s team defeated France but did not reach the Nations League quarter-finals after a 4-1 loss to Belgium.

"I was forced to (call up young players), given that the proportion of Italian players in Serie A has fallen to 30%. It’s an embarrassing figure," Mancini said in an interview published on Saturday.

"I have no choice but to seek out young players with potential who are capable of developing."

Mancini gave 20-year-old striker Alphadjo Cisse his international debut against Belgium, rewarding him for his standout Serie A performance. The youngster has scored 10 goals for AC Milan this season.

"I have to take risks by fielding them in important matches," the coach said.

"The clubs have no interest in the national team, which has to find its own solutions. There's no point in complaining about the situation that has existed for at least 20 years, we simply have to scout for players and give them experience, even if it means risking a few defeats."

Mancini returned to Italy national team coaching job after a chaotic summer for the Italian federation, taking over after Gennaro Gattuso left and a brief, fraught attempt to appoint Andrea Pirlo collapsed amid a fierce backlash over Pirlo's commercial ties to a Russian betting company.