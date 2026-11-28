Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the fifth day of their first Test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 19, 2026. — AFP

DHAKA: Experienced Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim will call time on his 20-year-long Test career in February next year, the country's cricket board president Tamim Iqbal announced on Saturday.

Rahim, who made his debut for Bangladesh in May 2005, has already retired from white-ball cricket, while the first Test of Bangladesh's home series against England, scheduled to commence on February 14, will be his last international fixture.

The development was confirmed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President and former national teammate Iqbal, who revealed that Rahim told him about the decision to retire from international cricket earlier this month, and asked him to inform the media and the public.

Iqbal further shared that he asked Rahim to announce the decision himself by holding a press conference, but could not convince the former captain, whom he hailed as a great servant of Bangladesh Cricket.

"Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England [in February 2027]," Iqbal told the media after the BCB's board of directors meeting.

"He informed me about this decision some days ago. I have spoken to him regularly afterwards. I told him to hold a press conference to announce it by himself. I also requested him not to post on Facebook.

"He has been a great server of Bangladesh cricket. I wanted to do the announcement properly. But on Mushfiq's request, he asked me to announce this."

Rahim, whose Test career kick-started in May, 2005 with his debut against England at Lord's, has played 108 matches, in which he has piled up 7062 runs at a decent average of 38.80 with the help of 14 centuries and 30 half-centuries.