New Zealand's Will O'Rourke celebrates taking a wicket during the third day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on September 20, 2024. — SLC

AUCKLAND: The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Saturday announced a pace-heavy 16-member squad for the four-match away Test series against Australia, scheduled to be played from December 9 to January 8, 2027.

The squad marked the expected return of pacer Will O'Rourke, whom the Blackcaps had rested for the ongoing home series against India following hamstring and calf injuries in a bid to ensure his availability for the Australia Tests.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who is expected to amass the 100-Test landmark during the away series against Australia, cherished the opportunity of bringing O'Rourke into what he described as already a high-quality pace attack.

"Being able to bring Will back into what is already a high-quality pace unit is really exciting," Latham said.

"What he offers with his height and ability to bring that ball into the right-hander at pace creates another dimension to our attack and complements some of the other skillsets we have at our disposal."

Besides O'Rourke, New Zealand also brought back Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft and Matt Fisher, while experienced all-rounder Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner were not named in the squad due to their respective injuries.

Santner, who suffered a fractured hand in the ODI series against India, is expected to join the New Zealand squad ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, while Tickner, recovering from a hamstring injury, may as well be available for selection in the latter part of the tour.

The four-match series will get underway on December 9 with the opening fixture in Perth, followed by the subsequent Test in Adelaide from December 17 to 21.

Melbourne will host the Boxing Day Test, while the last Test will be played in Sydney next year from January 4 to 8.

New Zealand squad for Test series against Australia

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith and Will Young.