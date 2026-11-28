New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the second day of their second Test against India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 28, 2026. — AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand's pace quartet dismantled India's batting unit and reduced the visitors to 116/6 on the second day of their second and final Test of the home series here at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

After New Zealand made an above-par 356 in their first innings having been asked to bat by Indian captain Shubman Gill, the visitors were on the ropes following a flurry of rash shots as they trail the hosts by a further 240 runs with four wickets in hand.

Rishabh Pant attempted to hit his first ball into orbit, replicating the form he showed during a midweek social Last Man Stands game, before falling to Jacob Duffy for 23 playing a similarly reckless slog which was well caught by Kyle Jamieson.

KL Rahul, a picture of calm and patience in Wellington last week, was removed thrashing a loose drive to Devon Conway at point on 25.

Washington Sundar was then out on the last ball of the day, Nathan Smith catching an edge and Latham taking it well at second slip.

Dhruv Jurel was not out at stumps on 7.

Duffy, who conceded the second most runs in New Zealand Test history in Wellington, taking 1/201 from 33 overs, returned to form with a quick, accurate spell in Christchurch taking 2/21 from eight overs.

Jamieson had 2/33 from 13 overs.

"Last week didn't go to plan. The worst part is you feel like you're letting the team down," Duffy said.

"That's never a nice feeling. I'm grateful for the support around, to have that group is pretty special."

Earlier in the innings Henry bowled Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over for a duck with a ball that swung into the left hander before seaming past his outside edge and clattering into off stump.

Jamieson then removed Devdutt Padikkal after a brisk 21, edging to Tom Blundell a ball that moved sharply off the seam.

He had his second with the last ball of the session, Latham taking a low catch at second slip to end Shubman Gill's stay.

India had won the toss on day one and elected to field, but in bowling far too short on a lively grass covered pitch they played into New Zealand's hands.

Blundell made a fighting 89 and Tom Latham 59, while Akash Deep was the best of India's bowlers with 5/99 from 31.3 overs.

Deep could have had more if not for three dropped catches off his bowling.

Blundell's fine 89 was ended in part by Deep pocketing a skier to the fine leg boundary from the bowling of Brar.

Deep ended the innings the next over, finding the edge of Matt Henry who departed for a quickfire 19.

New Zealand started the day 246/5, with Glenn Phillips unbeaten on 36 alongside Blundell on 53.

Phillips was out in the second over of the day, edging Anshul Kamboj through to the keeper without adding to his overnight score.

Nathan Smith joined Blundell and shared a 44-run partnership with his wicketkeeper, playing a series of nice drives before departing for 26, caught and bowled by Deep.

India's bowlers had been far too short on the opening day, with ball tracking showing just 32 of the 517 balls they bowled would have hit the stumps.

India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said his team didn't hit the right length enough, particularly on day one.

"There are times in sessions when we don't hit those lengths and we make that adjustment in the next session.

"New Zealand definitely bowled better lengths, and they were tighter in their lines as well. That was the difference."

New Zealand are third on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table, one spot ahead of India.