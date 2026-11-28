Desert Vipers' Naseem Shah celebrates taking a wicket during their ILT20 match against Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on December 2, 2025. — ILT20

ABU DHABI: Defending champions Desert Vipers' Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the International League T20 (ILT20) remainder due to an injury, captain Shadab Khan confirmed on Saturday.

The Vipers captain Shadab confirmed the development at the toss for their league-stage match against MI Emirates (MIE), underway here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

"He's not fit. I think he's done for the tournament. So, it's a big loss for us," Shadab said after he won the toss and elected to field first against second-placed MIE.

Naseem had sustained the injury during the Vipers' six-wicket victory over home side Sharjah Warriorz on Monday.

The incident occurred on the fifth delivery of the 14th over of the Warriorz's innings when Naseem cleaned up Paul Walter with a searing yorker, immediately after which he hurtled off his follow-through and fell forward.

Naseem, consequently, received medical attention on the field during the timeout and was taped excessively around his left knee, but the pacer continued to struggle after the break and was ultimately forced to limp off the field.

The 23-year-old subsequently missed the Vipers' third match of the tournament against Dubai Capitals, and as per skipper Shadab, will not be available for their remaining matches.

For the unversed, Naseem could only represent the Vipers in two matches in this year's ILT20 and concluded the tournament with three wickets at a remarkable average of just 18.33 and an economy rate of 8.04.

Although the franchise has yet to provide an update on the pacer's injury and recovery timeline, the setback has put his participation in doubt for the upcoming major assignments for the Pakistan men's cricket team.