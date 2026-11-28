Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of practice on November 27, 2026. — Reuters

Max Verstappen has refused to comment on Ferrari's decision to allow Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to race freely, saying he prefers to focus on his own team at Red Bull.

The relationship between Hamilton and Leclerc has come under scrutiny following their collision at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix. Hamilton spun during the incident, while Leclerc received a 10-second time penalty.

The incident frustrated Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur, who called for greater discipline from both drivers.

However, Hamilton confirmed ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix that he and Leclerc would remain free to race each other during the final two rounds of the season.

Leclerc also played down suggestions of tension between the pair, insisting they share a good relationship away from the track.

The incident has once again raised questions about whether two top drivers can work successfully together in the same team.

Speaking to international media in Italy ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked whether two strong drivers could coexist within the same team.

The four-time world champion suspected the question was about Ferrari, replying: "I guess this is about Ferrari?"

After being told that the question also referred to previous examples at McLaren, Verstappen said such decisions were up to team management.

"Everyone decides in their own way, right, who runs the team," he said.

Verstappen added that he did not want to judge how other teams managed their drivers, as he was not involved in their decisions.

"I don't want to make those kind of calls because I'm not involved. I just focus on my own team and just try to do the best there," Verstappen said.