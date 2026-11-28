Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with teammates after the matches on November 26, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz is closing in on a return for Spain ahead of their Davis Cup semi-final against Great Britain on Saturday, but captain David Ferrer has refused to confirm whether the world number three will play.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion missed Spain's quarter-final victory over Austria on Thursday due to discomfort in his left hamstring. Spain won 2-0 through singles victories by Daniel Mérida and Rafael Jódar.

Alcaraz returned to training in Bologna on Friday and completed a session lasting more than an hour, raising hopes of his availability for the semi-final.

Ferrer was pleased with the Spaniard's progress but remained tight-lipped about his selection.

"Well, I saw him very well. He trained for an hour and a little more, adapting to the Centre Court. Obviously, Carlos is very important for us," Ferrer said.

However, when asked whether Alcaraz would feature against Great Britain, he replied: "No, I'm not confirming anything. You'll find out tomorrow."

It is pertinent to mention that Spanish media reported that Ferrer plans to use Alcaraz in the second singles match, with a possible appearance in doubles if needed.

Alcaraz has not played since winning his first ATP Finals title against Alexander Zverev on November 22nd.

Meanwhile, Ferrer expects a difficult challenge from Great Britain, particularly in doubles. Henry Patten and Neal Skupski secured Britain's place in the semi-finals by beating Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz.

The semi-final will begin at 12:00 CET on Saturday in Bologna.