Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (second from left) controls the ball against Columbus Crew defender Malte Amundsen (first from right) and midfielder Anass Zaroury (second from right) during the first half in an Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match at Nu Stadium on Nov 21, 2026. — Reuters

COLUMBUS: ​Columbus Crew eliminated defending champions Inter Miami from the MLS Cup playoffs with a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday, scoring two minutes into ‌stoppage time to complete a 2-0 sweep of their first-round series and end Lionel Messi's title ‌defence.

Just as the match appeared ⁠headed ​for a penalty shootout, Santiago Rodriguez ​struck in the ‌92nd minute, converting a cross from ​Anass Zaroury to send the home crowd at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into celebration.

Columbus, who stunned Miami 3-0 in the opening ⁠game of the best-of-three series, advanced to the Eastern Conference ‌semi-finals, while Miami's hopes of becoming the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions since LA Galaxy in 2011-12 were over.

A tightly contested first half ⁠offered few clear opportunities, with Messi ⁠coming close to ​breaking the deadlock ‌in the 22nd minute with a free kick, while German Berterame also tested Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Columbus threatened through Spanish midfielder Brais Mendez, whose effort was saved by Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

After the break, Casemiro thought he had given the visitors ⁠the lead with a header following a pinpoint cross from Messi, but the ⁠goal was ruled out for offside.

Berterame then squandered a golden opportunity to put Miami ahead, sending a point-blank header over the crossbar before Rodriguez delivered the decisive blow late in stoppage time.

Messi, who led the league with 26 goals and 17 assists in the regular season to secure ⁠a second consecutive Golden Boot, was unable ​to find a breakthrough as Miami's title defence ended in the opening round.

The 39-year-old Argentine, who announced his retirement from international football following the 2026 World Cup, remains under ​contract with Miami through the 2028 ‌MLS season.