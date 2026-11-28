An undated picture of Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori. — X/ @DavisCup

BOLOGNA: Defending champions Italy reached the Davis Cup final after beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final here at the SuperTennis Arena on Friday.

Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori won the deciding doubles match to secure Italy's place in Sunday's final. They recovered from a set down to defeat Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

Italy will now face either Spain or Britain as they look to win their fourth consecutive Davis Cup title. They have won 16 successive ties since 2023.

The Czech Republic started strongly in the doubles, taking the opening set after breaking Vavassori's serve. However, the Italian pair fought back in the second set to take the match into a deciding tie-break.

The Czechs had a chance to move 5-3 ahead but failed to convert their break point. They also took an early lead in the tie-break, but Italy held their nerve to secure the victory.

Musetti sealed the win with a powerful winner on match point, sparking celebrations among the players and home supporters.

Musetti expressed his happiness at helping Italy reach the final after returning to Davis Cup action for the first time since 2024.

"This has a special meaning in my heart," Musetti said. "My last matches in Davis Cup weren't a win, so I felt like I needed this, to come back and prove that I could help the team.

"I don't have a voice because I screamed all the match, but I'm really happy and proud of that we did."

Earlier, Musetti gave Italy the lead with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jakub Mensik. However, Lehecka levelled the tie by beating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Italy are competing without world number two Jannik Sinner. If they win on Sunday, they will become the first nation since the United States in the early 1970s to win four consecutive men's Davis Cup titles.