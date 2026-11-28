An undated picture of WWE wrestler Jermaine Haley, better known by his ring name Bronson Reed. — X/ @BRONSONISHERE

WWE wrestler Jermaine Haley, better known by his ring name Bronson Reed, has died at the age of 38.

WWE confirmed his death in a statement on Friday, saying he had passed away due to "medical complications". However, the wrestling organisation did not provide further details about the cause of his death.

His death comes almost three weeks after his last WWE appearance at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he faced Oba Femi in a match.

WWE paid tribute to Reed, remembering him as a respected wrestler and colleague who was also a devoted husband and father.

"Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague," WWE said.

Reed made his main roster debut in WWE in 2022 and went on to become a popular figure among wrestling fans. One of his biggest achievements came in 2024 when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

He also held the NXT North American Championship during his time with the organisation.

Before joining WWE, Haley competed in several international wrestling promotions under the ring name Jonah Rock, building his reputation in the professional wrestling world.

Born in 1988 in Adelaide, South Australia, Haley leaves behind his pregnant wife and daughter.

His death has come as a shock to the wrestling community, with WWE remembering him not only for his achievements inside the ring but also for his character and contribution outside it.