Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino against Sporting in UEFA Champions League on November 25, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has responded to criticism of his management style, insisting that he is "not nice" but is trying to be a good manager.

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp recently questioned Pochettino's approach, saying the Argentine had become "too nice" compared to his previous spells at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Redknapp said Pochettino had shown more aggression during his earlier managerial roles but appeared to have changed his attitude at Manchester United.

Responding to the comments at a news conference on Friday, Pochettino made it clear that being nice and being good were two different things.

"Do not misunderstand my words. Sometimes we are confusing two words that mean maybe something similar; nice and good," he said.

"I am not nice. I am not nice. We have to be good. That is a different thing. I am not nice. I am trying to be good."

The 54-year-old added that managers must know when to put pressure on players and when to build positive relationships within the squad.

Pochettino has introduced longer training sessions since arriving at Old Trafford last week as he looks to improve United's performances. However, he also believes rebuilding the players' confidence is important after their poor start to the Premier League season.

He said the team were dealing with considerable pressure but remained focused on improving.

Pochettino will take charge of his first home match when Manchester United host Brentford on Saturday.

The Argentine also revealed that he had not yet met former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson due to his busy schedule but promised to contact him.