Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his side during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Nov 11, 2026. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors have confirmed that injured guard Steph Curry will miss their next three games as he continues his recovery from a torn oblique.

The Warriors said Curry is making progress and has started individual on-court training. He will be assessed again on Wednesday after the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Curry stayed in San Francisco to continue his recovery work with the team's lead medical decision-maker, Rick Celebrini, while the Warriors travelled to Portland for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The 37-year-old will also miss Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Curry suffered the injury during the first quarter of the Warriors' road defeat against the Houston Rockets on November 11th. Golden State had started the game on an eight-match winning run and held an 8-3 record.

However, the team struggled without their star guard, losing all five games during their road trip.

The Warriors have since returned to winning ways with home victories over the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings, helping them remain competitive in Curry's absence.

The team had initially expected Curry to miss around a month because of the injury.

Curry has been in excellent form this season, averaging 27.8 points in 26.3 minutes across 10 appearances.

He has also been highly accurate, shooting 50 per cent from the field and 45.7 per cent from three-point range. He has missed just one of his 76 free-throw attempts this season.