Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola applauds fans after the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has warned his players that form and Premier League standing would not provide an edge in the heat of Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Iraola, who is preparing for his first experience of the fixture, knows the intensity of local rivalries from his playing days at Athletic Bilbao, where he faced Real Sociedad. He said derby matches demanded a higher level of competitiveness.

"I haven't lived this derby, but it doesn't take a lot when you're here to perceive that it's a big game for everyone involved," Iraola told reporters on Friday.

"It's a derby and derbies are always different. It doesn't matter where you are in the standings, the run you are in, normally the type of game is different and you can feel it from the beginning," he added.

"We have to be very competitive, do our part, win our duels. We have to be at a good level because everyone will want to win this game."

Liverpool enter the match on a three-game winning streak in all competitions. They sit fourth in the Premier League with 21 points from 11 matches, seven behind leaders Arsenal.

Everton are ninth, five points adrift of their Merseyside rivals, after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brentford in their last outing.

Iraola said derby results had a lasting impact beyond the final whistle, leaving victory as the only route to an enjoyable occasion.

"I'm very happy to be part of it and I hope I enjoy it," he said. "There's only one way to enjoy it and that's to win the game."