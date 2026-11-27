An undated picture of Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca played down concerns over his side's recent slump ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Arsenal, saying there is no panic and it is part of the club's transition following Pep Guardiola's departure.

City have taken only one point from their last four matches in the English top flight after a perfect start with seven straight wins. They sit third in the table on 22 points, level with second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Maresca, who replaced Guardiola in June after the Spaniard’s decade-long spell in charge of City, said inconsistency was expected during a period of change.

"Transition requires time. It's probably because we won seven games in a row, with Champions League eight in a row. Everyone was thinking at City there's no transition," Maresca told a press conference on Friday.

"But I've said many times I'm not a magician. There is transition, it's normal. There are eight or nine new players, the manager is new. So you need time. And you can see, with different clubs when they had transition, how complicated it is.

"I'm completely relaxed, no panic at all. I understand that we need to win games because it's our business but, for me, it's all normal."

Maresca also dismissed concerns over Erling Haaland’s mood after the Norway striker, who leads the Premier League scoring charts with nine goals, said earlier this week that City's poor run had left players questioning themselves.

"I think Erling is a winner. It's normal that he's not happy when we don't win games, but not just Erling, everyone," Maresca said. "Remember, just a few weeks ago, he was dancing inside the pitch. You can write and think many different things.

"Erling is upset. I'm upset because we're not winning games. But this is our job, this is football. That's why I need to maintain the balance."