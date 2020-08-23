Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 3rd Test, day 3

Live blog updates for day 3 of the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

SOCIAL Will this be James Anderson's big day?

2:30pm: It's pretty rare that a team hasn't even started their first innings and already needs a miracle to avoid defeat. That's the situation Pakistan were in last night and three quick wickets later it became clear why this was so.

Situation today: Down three wickets, two of the most out-of-form batsmen up against three of the deadliest pacers in the game. Take out your prayer mats, beg the heavens in more ways than one, and send positive vibes for poor chaps Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq.

