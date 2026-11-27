Manchester United coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during their UEFA Champions League match against Sporting CP at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on November 25, 2026. — AFP

Mauricio Pochettino vowed to push his Manchester United players out of their comfort zone as he seeks to haul the club away from the Premier League relegation places.

The Red Devils are languishing in 19th spot in the table ahead of Saturday's visit by high-flying Brentford, with just one win in the league all season.

Former USA coach Pochettino has overseen a 4-0 drubbing by Liverpool and a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon since taking charge at Old Trafford last week.

The Argentine told his pre-match press conference on Friday it was tough for his struggling players to reset.

"It's easy for us that we arrived one week ago," he said.

"It's easy to arrive here with full energy, being positive and trying to build that belief that we need.

"But of course for the players it's so tough because we cannot go away from all that noise that is around this football club."

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss said he was confident his players could turn the club's fortunes around but promised to be demanding.

"We need to be good with the players and to try to force them to do things and to put them in a not comfortable zone," he said.

"That is our responsibility from day one, is to push them to be better every day. And every day, we need to improve in all aspects."

Pochettino warned it would take time to implement his methods.

"What we don't want is to add more pressure," he said. "The players are under pressure, we are under pressure, the organisation is under pressure, the fans are under pressure.

"I think everyone is a little bit under pressure.... One thing that we need to understand -- the players need to perform and the players need to feel the trust from the people who are in charge."

United captain Bruno Fernandes missed training on Friday and it is uncertain whether he will be available for the Brentford match.

"He's affected by a virus from Portugal," said Pochettino. "He finished the game a little bit with a problem, and, today, he cannot be part of the training session.

"We'll see. We are going to see during the day and tomorrow, how he wakes up, and we'll see. We're not going to take any risks."

United have reportedly triggered an option to extend Fernandes's contract until 2028.

The 32-year-old midfielder last week confirmed he had put contract talks with United on hold, despite his deal being due to expire at the end of the season.