Tottenham Hotspur's Luca Williams-Barnett celebrates scoring their first goal during their Premier League match against Ipswich Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

Roberto De Zerbi praised Tottenham Hotspur's move to give wonder-kid Luca Williams-Barnett a new contract as proof of the club's ambition.

Williams-Barnett marked his full debut for Spurs with a goal and an assist in last weekend's 2-0 win over Ipswich.

The 18-year-old's dazzling display showed why there is so much hype around him and Tottenham were quick to ensure his long-term future remains in north London.

Williams-Barnett signed a new long-term contract this week, reportedly keeping him at Tottenham until 2031.

Roberto de Zerbi stressed the importance of that move for a club that has struggled badly for the last two years, finished 17th in the Premier League for successive seasons and are sitting a disappointing 10th so far this term.

"It's great news for us, the extension of his contract, because if you see other big teams, big clubs, they are losing young talent in the same situations," De Zerbi told reporters on Friday.

"We have to say thanks to the club, because I think it was an important step for us, for the pitch, for the football, but also for the fans, because I think we gave a great signal with this extension of the contract.

"And if the agent of Luca, if the family of Luca, accept to stay and to extend the contract, it's because they believe in the Tottenham project. So I think the credit is for the club."

While Luca Williams-Barnett is Tottenham's future, their injury issues mean De Zerbi will have to make him part of their present as well, including Sunday's trip to Sunderland.

Tottenham are set to be without Brazilian winger Savio for the rest of 2026 and beyond due to a hamstring issue sustained against Ipswich.

Asked when Savio would be back, De Zerbi said: "I don't know, 50 days, 60 days, 80 days.

"When he comes back I think he will be crucial for us for the last step of the season."