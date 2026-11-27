Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his half-century during their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 4, 2026. — BCCI

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Friday announced reappointing veteran batter Rohit Sharma as their captain for the landmark 20th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to be played next year.

Sharma, who has been associated with the franchise since 2011, led them to five IPL titles during his decade-long captaincy stint, which spanned from 2013 to 2023.

He was subsequently replaced as the captain by all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the previous three editions of the cash-rich league. But the all-rounder's move to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for USD 1.9 million earlier this month led to Sharma's return as the skipper.

Sharma, already retired from Tests and T20Is, has continued to feature in the IPL, where he has racked up 7329 runs in 281 matches, while also holding the record for hitting the most sixes, 323, by an Indian batter in the league.

Reflecting on his reappointment as the captain, Sharma shared that he has always taken pride in leading Mumbai Indians, which he termed as a "huge part" of his life.

He also expressed his readiness for the landmark 20th season and the challenges it brings, while asserting that the focus will be on playing their "brand" of cricket.

"Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve," said Sharma in a statement.

"I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game," he added.