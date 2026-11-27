Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during a Champions League match against AS Roma at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 3, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United have activated the one-year option in captain Bruno Fernandes's contract, keeping him at the club until June 2028, Reuters reported on Friday.

According to Reuters, the decision suited both parties and kept the door open to future talks over a new contract, although the immediate focus remains on improving results.

United are currently at the 19th position in the Premier League following their worst start to the league in 40 years.

Fernandes has missed Friday’s training session due to a virus and is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League match against sixth-placed Brentford.

The 32-year-old, who put pen to paper on his previous contract in August 2024, scored both goals in United’s Wednesday 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting, but manager Mauricio Pochettino said a decision on his availability would be made closer to kickoff.

"We don't know," Pochettino said. "He's affected by a virus from Portugal. He finished the game a little bit with a problem and today he could not be part of the training session.

"We'll see during the day and tomorrow how he wakes up. We're not going to take any risks. When this type of situation happens, you don't feel right. We are going to pay attention, but still we have decided nothing."

Pochettino will manage his first home game since making a move to Old Trafford a week ago following a spell as United States coach.

The Argentine is still awaiting his first win following the dramatic draw in Lisbon and a 4-0 Premier League defeat by Liverpool last weekend, although United were encouraged by their improved display in Portugal.

"We arrive full of energy, positive, but it's difficult for the players when the results haven't been up to scratch. We try to help them as best we can," Pochettino said of his first week in charge.

"This is a group of players who want to do well, who want to perform. Our job is to build confidence."

Uncertainty had surrounded Fernandes’ future at Manchester United amid reports he had turned down two new contract offers. However, the Portuguese midfielder said on Tuesday that discussions over a new deal could be put on hold until the team’s results improve.

"I'm more worried about getting results, trying to bring the club back in a position to be ​proud of," he said.