Pakistan contingent marches past at the 13th South Asian Games opening ceremony in Kathmandu on December 10, 2019. — AFP

KARACHI: The highly anticipated 14th South Asian Games will be staged in Pakistan from September 18 to 27 next year, the country's Olympic association announced on Friday.

The 14th edition of the Games, which was slated to be held from April 4 to 11, underwent another postponement earlier this week in the wake of the rescheduling of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which will now take place in Riyadh from March 28 to April 8, 2027.

According to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the new dates, on which the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of all South Asian countries formally agreed, were finalised keeping the interests of athletes in mind, ensuring they have the opportunity to participate in both events without scheduling conflicts.

The Olympic committees of the participating South Asian nations also extended their best wishes for the successful staging of the regional sporting spectacle.

The POA described the consensus on the revised dates as a reflection of solidarity and cooperation within the regional Olympic movement.

The association also expressed gratitude to the Olympic committees of South Asian countries for their cooperation and support in finalising the new schedule.

For the unversed, the 14th South Asian Games have been postponed six times. The event was initially scheduled for 2021 but was subsequently pushed back several times, with the dates revised to March 2023, March 2024, January 2026, March 2027 and, most recently, April 2027.

In September this year, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, following a meeting of the steering committee overseeing preparations for the event, had announced finalising the dates of the Games in coordination with the South Asian Olympic Committee (SAOC).

As per the announcement, the Games were slated to be held from April 4 to 11, with events set to be held across Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.