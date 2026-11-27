FATA's Afaq Afridi poses for a picture after their fifth-round QeAT Gold match against Faisalabad at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 27, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Afaq Afridi's eight-wicket haul in the second innings helped FATA crush Faisalabad by seven wickets on the second day of their fifth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 206-27 match here at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The pulsating second day of the fixture got underway with Faisalabad resuming their second innings from 11/0 with a nine-run deficit to counter. But they could only add 143 to their overnight total despite a gusty half-century by Muhammad Awais Zafar and were thus bowled out for 154 in 41.4 overs.

Awais remained the top-scorer for Faisalabad in the second innings with a valiant 51 off 74 deliveries, featuring six fours and a six. Besides him, opener Faham-ul-Haq (27) and captain Muhammad Irfan Khan (26) made notable contributions.

Afaq spearheaded FATA's bowling charge in the second innings as he picked up eight wickets for just 70 runs in his 15.4 overs, while Mohammad Tahir and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a modest 135-run target, opener Mohammad Farooq's anchoring half-century helped FATA knock the winning runs in 29.5 overs, losing three wickets in the process.

Farooq oversaw the majority of FATA's run chase and returned after they needed only 26 runs. He remained the top-scorer with a 72-ball 62, laced with 10 fours and a six.

The opening batter also shared a 53-run partnership for the third wicket with Kashif Noor, who remained unbeaten with 21, and was later involved in a match-winning 26-run partnership, which Khushdil Shah dominated with a blazing 24 not out from 19 balls.

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the bowlers for Faisalabad in the second innings with two wickets for 14 runs in his five overs, while Saifullah Khan could claim one.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, opener Abdullah Fazal's double century helped defending champions Karachi Blues secure a massive lead over Lahore Whites on the second day of their fifth-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match.

Abdullah, who resumed Karachi Blues' first innings from 132/0 in response to Lahore Whites' 123 all out, from 63 not out, went on to register a double century, which had lifted the defending champions' total within touching distance of the 400-run mark.

After his opening partner Mohammad Taha (55) fell on the first delivery of the second day, Abdullah was joined by Omair Bin Yousuf in the middle, and the duo ensured retaining the momentum in the holders' favour by raising a 144-run partnership for the second wicket.

Test all-rounder Aamir Jamal eventually broke the threatening stand in the 62nd over by dismissing Omair, who walked back after scoring 64 off 88 deliveries.

Omair's dismissal ignited a brief middle-order collapse which saw Karachi Blues lose two more wickets in quick succession and consequently slip down to 282/4, following which Muhammad Ghazi Ghori joined the set opener.

Ghazi and Abdullah stabilised Karachi Blues by putting together a 107-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which culminated with the opener's dismissal briefly after he brought up his double century.

Abdullah remained the top-scorer for the defending champions with 2025 off 232 deliveries, studded with 27 fours and four sixes.

Ghazi was then involved in an important 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket with captain Saud Shakeel before both perished in the span of just 15 deliveries, bringing the total down to 472/7.

The wicketkeeper batter remained a notable run-getter with a brisk 73 off 77 deliveries, while skipper Saud contributed with a 52-ball 32.

Lower-order batters Muhammad Raza and Muhammad Umar, unbeaten on 25 and 22, respectively, later added valuable runs to bolster Karachi Blues' total to 495/7 in 96.3 overs before stumps were drawn at the picturesque venue.

Raza and Umar will resume Karachi Blues' response on the penultimate day as they lead Lahore Whites by 372 runs.

Ubaid Shah has been the standout bowler for Lahore Whites in the first innings, having taken three wickets for 121 runs in 23 overs, followed by Jamal with two, while Mohammad Salman Mirza and Mohammad Rameez have claimed one apiece.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, centuries from Nabi Gul and Mohammad Haris propelled Peshawar Blues to a substantial lead over Multan on the second day of their respective fifth-round QeAT Gold match.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar Blues resumed their first innings from 153/2 in response to Multan's 108 all out, and went on to add 352 to their overnight score before captain Mohammad Rizwan declared their innings at 505/8 in 111.1 overs.

Gul spearheaded Peshawar Blues' batting charge in the first innings with a monumental 185-run knock, which came off 242 deliveries and featured 25 boundaries, including a six.

His brilliance was backed by wicketkeeper batter Haris, who made a brisk 100 not out from 84 balls, smashing 14 fours and three sixes, while captain Rizwan chipped in with an anchoring half-century, making 61 off 93 deliveries.

Ali Usman was the pick of the bowlers for Multan as he took four wickets for 109 runs in 31.1 overs, followed by Mohammad Shan with two, while Hasan Hafeez and Mohammad Ismial made one scalp apiece.

With a massive 397-run deficit to counter, Multan could bat for six overs and reached 17/0 before the culmination of the second day's play, at which openers Sameer Minhas and Waqar Hussain were unbeaten on 15 and two, respectively.

Sameer and Waqar will resume Multan's second innings on the penultimate day as they trail Peshawar Blues by a further 382 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.

In another fifth-round QeAT Gold match, unbeaten centuries from Muhammad Hurraira and Mohammad Tayyab Arif scripted Sialkot Blues' strong comeback against home side Islamabad on the second day at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

At the commencement of the second day's play, Islamabad resumed their first innings from 277/7 but could only add 27 runs to their overnight score and were thus bowled out for 304 in 88 overs.

Asfandyar, who was unbeaten on 37 at the stumps on Thursday, went on to score an unbeaten 50, while No.10 Musa Khan made a 20-ball 12.

Shoaib Akhtar Jnr led Sialkot Blues' bowling charge with four wickets for 78 runs in 23 overs, followed by Amad Butt with two, while Hasan Ali, Shahzaib Bhatti and Hamza Nazar made one scalp apiece.

In response, Sialkot Blues raced to 238/1 in 60 overs before the stumps were drawn at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, courtesy of an unbeaten 216-run partnership for the second wicket between Hurraira and Tayyab Arif.

Sialkot Blues had a contrasting start to their innings as Mohammad Qaiser dismissed their opener Azan Awais (22) early with just 29 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Tayyab Arif joined Hurraira in the middle, and the duo helped Sialkot Blues reduce the deficit to just 66 runs.

Tayyab remained the top-scorer for Sialkot Blues with an unbeaten 110, closely followed by Hurraira with 103 not out.