Dricus Du Plessis (left) and Khamzat Chimaev during weigh-ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago in Chicago on August 15, 2025. — Reuters

Dricus du Plessis has confirmed that he has agreed to his next UFC fight, but the Khamzat Chimaev rematch was rejected by the promotion.

In their first meeting, Chimaev dominated Du Plessis to win the UFC middleweight championship after a commanding performance at UFC 319 in August 2025 at the United Centre.

The Chechen-born fighter earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

However, Du Plessis bounced back from that loss by defeating Kamaru Usman in July, and now he is confident and said a deal is in place to see him back in February.

“I want to fight,” du Plessis told Fight Forecast. “I said I’ll be ready to fight in February, but we’ve agreed to a fight. Me and the UFC have come to an agreement and the big news will be out soon. I’m really happy to announce finally. The next fight, it’s not signed, but I’ve confirmed.”

Dricus du Plessis refused to share a name, but he admitted the UFC refused to give him a Khamzat rematch.

Chimaev was dethroned by Sean Strickland in his next fight and is in the same position as du Plessis: they both are trying to get back into title contention as quickly as possible.

“I’ve asked for Khamzat now, I asked for that fight,” du Plessis said.

“We said we want that fight and [UFC] said, no, they don’t want to do that right now. I said if that’s the next fight they want to make, I’m definitely keen. I’m definitely keen for that fight again. Believe me, he’s not fighting the same guy that he fought that night.”