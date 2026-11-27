Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie celebrates reaching his half-century during the PSL 11 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi on Friday retained Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie as their direct signing for the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12, scheduled to be played from March 18 to May 2 next year.

Hardie was Zalmi's direct signing for the previous edition, during which he impressed with his all-round performances, prompting the franchise to retain him for PSL 12 rather than bring in a new player through the direct signing window, which concluded on November 23.

"Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi have announced the retention of Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie as a direct signing for HBL PSL 12, reinforcing their commitment to building a strong and competitive squad as they prepare to defend their title," the franchise said in a statement.

"Retaining a proven match-winner like Hardie reflects Peshawar Zalmi's ambition and strategic approach towards HBL PSL. 12. As the defending champions, the franchise aims to maintain its winning momentum while building a balanced squad capable of competing for another championship.

"With Aaron Hardie continuing his journey in Yellow, Zalmi fans can look forward to seeing the champion all-rounder back in action as the franchise prepares for another exciting chapter in its pursuit of glory."

During his maiden PSL stint with Zalmi, Hardie played a total of six matches, in which he accumulated 133 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 149.44, while also claiming 11 wickets.

His best performance came in the final against Hyderabad Kingsmen as he dismantled the tournament debutant's batting lineup with economical bowling figures of 4/27.

Aaron Hardie also spearheaded Zalmi's batting charge, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 39 deliveries and was thus adjudged the Player of Matchatch in the PSL 11 final.