Pakistan Shaheens' Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship semi-final against Bangladesh A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 26, 2026. — ACC

DOHA: Sufiyan Muqeem returned economical bowling figures of 3/29 to help defending champions Pakistan Shaheens restrict Bangladesh A to a below-par total in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Rising Stars Championship 2026 here at West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first, the previous edition's runners-up could accumulate 232/8 in their 50 overs despite Shahadat Hossain's unbeaten century.

Bangladesh A got off to a dismal start to their innings as Ali Raza dismissed both their openers, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (nine) and captain Saif Hassan (two), inside five overs with just 15 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Hossain took the reins of Bangladesh A's batting expedition and raised an anchoring 95-run partnership for the third wicket with Mahidul Islam Ankon, who contributed with a 78-ball 42 until falling victim to Muqeem on the first delivery of the 28th over.

Muqeem struck twice in his next over, dismissing Afif Hossain (five) and Shabbir Rahman (zero), to bring Bangladesh A's total down to 118/5.

Following Muqeem's outburst, Hossain eventually received ample support at the other end in the form of SM Meherob, and the duo raised a crucial 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Hasan Nawaz broke the budding partnership in the 41st over by dismissing Rubel, who made a 36-ball 28 with the help of two fours. He struck again in the same over, getting incoming batter Md Rubel caught behind, as Bangladesh A slipped down further to 170/7.

Hossain, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and added valuable runs to Bangladesh A's total at the backend alongside Rakibul Hasan (10) and Ripon Mondol (19 not out).

Shahadat Hossain remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh A with 103 off 118 deliveries, laced with seven fours and three sixes.

Muqeem was the standout bowler for Shaheens as he picked up three wickets for just 29 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Ali and Nawaz with two each, while Ahmed Daniyal chipped in with one scalp.