Tyson Fury during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has given the green light for Tyson Fury to fight Anthony Joshua after concerns emerged about his mental health.

In clips released ahead of the documentary, Tyson spoke about his mental health struggles following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Fury’s wife Paris initially described his condition as "mild schizophrenia" while discussing his experiences.

However, she has now clarified her comments, saying the boxer showed some symptoms linked to the condition but was never officially diagnosed.

"I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary," Paris said.

"While Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis."

She added: "Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love."

Netflix confirmed the documentary had been edited after the family provided new information about Tyson Fury's official medical diagnosis.

The BBBofC said it was reviewing the comments and could refuse to issue Fury a licence for a fight against Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday, December 11, if he was deemed unfit to fight.

But BBBofC General Secretary Robert Smith has told Sky Sports that Fury has passed pre-fight tests.

"Fury cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning," Smith said.

After the Klitschko fight, Fury later returned to boxing and beat Deontay Wilder in 2020 to become world heavyweight champion for a second time.