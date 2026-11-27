An undated picture of Multan Sultans head coach Tim Paine. — Multan Sultans

MULTAN: Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has signed a two-year contract extension as the head coach of 2021 champions Multan Sultans ahead of the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12, scheduled to be played from March 18 to May 2 next year.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing a montage of Paine's time as the head coach – a role he assumed in the previous edition of the marquee league.

"Tim Paine is back! Our head coach has signed on a two-year extension. The next chapter starts now," the Sultans captioned the post.

Paine, who represented Australia in 35 Tests and ODIs each during his international career, was named as the head coach of the franchise, which underwent an ownership change just over a month after his appointment.

Although the new ownership, led by CD Ventures chief Gohar Shah, did not ring in any changes in the coaching staff of Sultans, no timeframe was provided regarding Paine's stint as their head coach.

Paine enjoyed a decent maiden stint as the head coach of the Sultans, who finished third in the PSL 11 standings with 12 points, winning six out of their 10 league-stage matches.

The 2021 champions' campaign ultimately concluded in the Eliminator 1 with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Following his extension as the head coach, Tim Paine will be tasked with finalising the Sultans' retentions for the upcoming 12th edition, the deadline for which is set at January 13.

He will also oversee the former champions' signings at the players' auction, scheduled to be held on January 23.