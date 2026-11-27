An undated picture of Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. — Reuters

Mike Tomlin, who coached Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers last year, and Tom Brady, one of Rodgers' longtime peers as an elite quarterback, weighed in Thursday on Rodgers' dramatic exit from Pittsburgh this week.

The Steelers announced Tuesday night that Rodgers would be benched in favour of Mason Rudolph. The next day, Rodgers went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said, "I'm not going back to Pittsburgh," while revealing unflattering behind-the-scenes details about Steelers coach Mike McCarthy.

According to Rodgers, McCarthy was "snoring" after arriving late to a quarterbacks meeting on Nov. 18 and missed meetings and walkthroughs during the remainder of the week. During halftime of Pittsburgh's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, McCarthy broke a huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers," Rodgers revealed -- a fact later confirmed by McCarthy.

The Steelers waived Rodgers later on Wednesday, and he became a free agent on Thursday when he cleared waivers.

Tomlin addressed the Pittsburgh situation at halftime of NBC's Thanksgiving night broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game.

"I'm upset about it," Tomlin said. "It's a dumpster fire, and I don't say that in a judgmental way. I've presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years, but it certainly is upsetting and I'm sure Steeler Nation is upset."

According to Tomlin, Rodgers was a role model as a veteran player when the two worked together in 2025 during a 10-7 season.

"He was beloved, and I'm not overexaggerating that," Tomlin said. "He worked at it, and people appreciated his openness to getting to know and understand the Steeler culture, to be engaged with teammates."

As to whether McCarthy could continue to effectively lead the Steelers, Tomlin said that Rodgers' remarks "certainly created some challenges. And challenges is probably an understatement if all of those things are true -- certainly the '1-2-3 Packers' is because (McCarthy) acknowledged that. But his ability to overcome that or inability to overcome that in my opinion is based on relationships and the depth of those relationships and how those guys feel about him or how those guys buy into what he's selling."

Brady addressed the Rodgers-McCarthy drama during Fox's broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday, saying, "Nobody wins when the family feuds."

"(An NFL locker room is) a very sacred place. We shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates. You're fighting with your coaches. You're always acting as a team, together. It shouldn't always be the place for private things to become public. That's what I'll say."