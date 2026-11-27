England pacer Jamie Overton (centre) celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket during the third T20I against Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, on November 27, 2026. — AFP

BRISBANE: Jamie Overton claimed a five-wicket haul to inspire England to a seven-wicket victory over Australia in the rain-affected third T20I, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead in the five-match series at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, on Friday.

Batting first, Australia were bowled out for a modest 108 in 16.5 overs as England's bowlers delivered an impressive performance, spearheaded by Overton.

The hosts endured a difficult start as captain Mitchell Marsh departed for 11 off eight deliveries, while Jake Fraser-McGurk contributed 22 off 11 balls, including a boundary and two sixes.

Sam Harper offered some resistance with a brisk 26 off 14 deliveries, featuring a boundary and three sixes. However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, preventing Australia from building substantial partnerships.

Nikhil Chaudhary scored 19 off 22 balls, while Mitchell Owen added 17 off 13 deliveries, including a four and a six. Tim David (6) and Joel Davies (3) failed to make significant contributions as Australia struggled to build momentum.

For England, Overton was the standout performer, claiming five wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs. Liam Dawson also impressed with three wickets for 16 runs in three overs, while Sam Curran chipped in with one wicket for 17 runs in 1.5 overs.

In response, England's chase was interrupted by rain after they had reached 53/3 in six overs, prompting a revision to the target.

Following the interruption, the visitors were set a revised target of 98 in 17 overs, requiring them to score a further 45 runs from 66 deliveries. However, a subsequent adjustment reduced the target to 93 in 16 overs, leaving England needing another 40 runs to seal victory.

Aneurin Donald led the chase with an aggressive 32 off just 13 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six, while Jordan Cox provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls, including five fours and a six.

Phil Salt departed for five off seven deliveries, while captain Harry Brook managed nine off eight balls before falling to Riley Meredith. Donald's dismissal left England at 49/3 before the rain interruption.

However, Tom Banton (10 not out off 11 balls) and Cox ensured there were no further setbacks as England comfortably chased down the revised target in the ninth over to secure a seven-wicket victory and take a 2-1 lead in the series.