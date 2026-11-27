Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez ahead of the sprint race on November 21, 2026. — Reuters

Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has announced his retirement from professional racing after the final race of the 2026 season in Valencia on Sunday.

The Spanish rider confirmed the decision on Friday, bringing an end to a remarkable career in which he established himself as one of the greatest riders in the sport's history.

Marquez secured the MotoGP title in Portugal last weekend, drawing level with legendary Italian rider Giacomo Agostini on a record eight premier-class world championships.

Marquez thanked his supporters for standing by him throughout his career and confirmed that the Valencia Grand Prix would be his final MotoGP race.

"Thank you to everyone who's been part of the journey. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," Marquez said.

The 33-year-old won six of his world titles with Honda before switching to Ducati. He had signed a contract extension with the Italian manufacturer in June, which was expected to keep him with the team until 2028.

His retirement announcement brought an emotional reaction from the Ducati garage and fans in the stands, who were informed that this weekend's race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo would be his final appearance as a professional rider.

Ducati also confirmed the news in an official statement, paying tribute to the Spaniard's decision.

"It is official. Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team," the team said.

Marquez will now bring the curtain down on an outstanding MotoGP career that saw him match Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles.