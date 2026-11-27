Quetta Gladiators players celebrate during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 10, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Quetta Gladiators have firmly dismissed speculation surrounding a potential sale of the franchise, rejecting reports of financial difficulties and health concerns involving their owners, Nadeem Omar and Hasan Omar.

The franchise management issued an official statement on Friday, describing several claims circulating on social media and elsewhere as misleading, misconstrued or entirely baseless.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation ahead of the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with reports suggesting that Nadeem Omar was considering selling the franchise after an 11-year association with the tournament.

Some media reports also claimed that Omar Associates had approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding a potential sale, with the franchise reportedly valued at Rs3 billion.

However, Quetta Gladiators maintained that the franchise had remained profitable since the fourth edition of the PSL, completing its first decade among the competition's most financially successful teams.

The management also clarified that remarks attributed to the owner during a recent interview did not accurately reflect the franchise's financial position.

The owners reiterated their confidence in the PSL, describing it as one of the pillars of international cricket, supported by a substantial global fan base.

They also highlighted the league's resilience and continued growth, pointing to the recent direct signings of prominent international players as evidence of the strength of its ecosystem.

In particular, the franchise welcomed New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to the Quetta Gladiators family following his direct signing for the upcoming season.

Furthermore, the owners welcomed the decision to hold the opening ceremony of PSL 12 in Peshawar, saying the league's expansion across different parts of the country reflected its appreciation for its supporters.

Reaffirming their commitment to the franchise, Nadeem Omar and Hasan Omar categorically rejected reports of financial pressure and health-related concerns, adding that they would only consider selling the team if they received an offer that 'cannot be refused'.

The owners also expressed gratitude to the PCB management, PSL administration, commercial partners and, particularly, the franchise's supporters for their continued backing.

"God willing, Quetta Gladiators will always remain in safe hands. Long live the PSL, and long live Quetta Gladiators," the statement concluded, reaffirming the owners' commitment to the franchise ahead of the upcoming season.