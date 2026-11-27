An undated picture of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Paris Fury, wife of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has clarified that her husband has never been diagnosed with schizophrenia after comments in an upcoming Netflix documentary caused concern.

In clips released ahead of the documentary, Tyson spoke about his mental health struggles following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Paris initially described his condition as "mild schizophrenia" while discussing his experiences.

However, she has now clarified her comments, saying the boxer showed some symptoms linked to the condition but was never officially diagnosed.

"I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary," Paris said.

"While Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis."

She added: "Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love."

Netflix confirmed that the documentary had been edited following new information from the family about Tyson's official medical diagnosis.

The clarification comes as the British Boxing Board of Control reviews the matter ahead of Tyson's scheduled fight against Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 11th December.

The board's general secretary, Robert Smith, said he was "fairly confident" Fury would be cleared to fight, but stressed that medical concerns would be taken seriously.

"If our doctors are satisfied he's fit to box, he will box," Smith said.

Fury previously revealed his struggles with anxiety, drug and alcohol addiction after defeating Klitschko.

He later returned to boxing and beat Deontay Wilder in 2020 to become world heavyweight champion for a second time.