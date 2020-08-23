Misbah-ul-Haq to quit role as chief selector, PCB hint replacement: report

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will reportedly have to give up his role as chief selector. Photo: AFP

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to renounce his job as chief selector after the Men in Green complete their tour of England as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now reportedly realised he must focus on his role as head coach, Press Trust of India reported.

"The PCB now feels that it is best if the burden was reduced on Misbah and allow him to focus on his job as head coach as there are a number of important ICC events coming up in the next three years," the Indian agency has quoted a PCB source as saying.

The source further said that the board was closely monitoring the selection process for the England Tests and remains dissatisfied with Misbah's handling of the situation.

"The feeling is that in the third Test where a fifth bowler should have been played and also one pacer rotated. Misbah came under pressure from social media and retained Fawad Alam in the playing eleven," the source said.

It is pertinent to mention that Misbah is the first individual in the PCB setup to be handed the dual role. His appointment was followed by doubts over his ability to juggle both key roles.

"When Misbah was initially appointed as head coach and chief selector last year, the first person in Pakistan cricket history to be given this dual role, there was scepticism whether the former captain would be able to do justice to both responsibilities," the PCB source is quoted as saying.

The source further said that even Misbah himself has no qualms regarding his removal from selection duties and the same has been communicated to CEO Wasim Khan.



"Wasim was in England recently and has also observed from close quarters how Misbah is handling both responsibilities. Wasim also spoke to Misbah in England and having a new chief selector is now an option for the board," the PCB source said.

It was also hinted that the the next chief selector was already in line for the role once the England series concluded.

"A former fast bowler known for his outspoken comments and who was a big star in his playing days is under consideration. After the England series is over things will be finalized with him."

